Demon Gaze
Journey into the dungeons of Mislid, kill demons and gather treasure in this polished jRPG.Fantasy, First-person, Grid-based, JRPG, Turn-based combat
Platforms: PlayStation Vita
Silvern Castle is a fantasy RPG that looks and feels very much like the original Wizardry. In fact, the author Jeff Fink wrote it as a challenge to the authors of Wizardry who said a that a game like it could never be programmed in BASIC.Fantasy, First-person, Grid-based, Medieval, Turn-based combat
The gameplay centers on exploring the namesake dungeon known as the Dark Spire while improving the skills and stats of your characters by gaining experience.Fantasy, First-person, Grid-based, JRPG, Medieval, Turn-based combat
Don’t Go Alone is not your typical dungeon crawler. Set inside a large haunted house the game offers plenty of crawling and monster encounters combined with horror elements.Tags: Fantasy, First-person, Grid-based, Horror, Real-time combat
This is the sequel to Ancients 1: Death Watch with a new story not directly connected to its predecessor. A new evil has arisen from ancient catacombs and the player’s task is to find four seals to contain it in these catacombs.Fantasy, First-person, Grid-based, Medieval, Turn-based combat
Asmodeus is an action adventure game with plenty of dungeon crawling fun and RPG elements.Adventure, Fantasy, First-person, Grid-based, Medieval, Real-time combat
You are playing the son of an old warrior, who gave you a letter for his friend. There starts a long journey, you found this old friend dead and you discover the history of this friendship. The whole game is most similar to the Ishar series – outdoor locations, real-time combat and pretty graphics.Fantasy, First-person, Grid-based, Medieval, Real-time combat
Here’s another obscure crawler from the Czech Republic. There’s very little information to be found online about this game, and it crashes every time I try to start this on WinUAE. (I really should get myself an Amiga again…)Fantasy, First-person, Grid-based, Medieval, Real-time combat