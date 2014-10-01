Latest news.

Demon Gaze

Journey into the dungeons of Mislid, kill demons and gather treasure in this polished jRPG.

Platforms: PlayStation Vita

Silvern Castle

Silvern Castle is a fantasy RPG that looks and feels very much like the original Wizardry. In fact, the author Jeff Fink wrote it as a challenge to the authors of Wizardry who said a that a game like it could never be programmed in BASIC.

Platforms: Apple II

The Dark Spire

The gameplay centers on exploring the namesake dungeon known as the Dark Spire while improving the skills and stats of your characters by gaining experience.

Platforms: Nintendo DS

Don’t Go Alone

Don’t Go Alone is not your typical dungeon crawler. Set inside a large haunted house the game offers plenty of crawling and monster encounters combined with horror elements.

Platforms: MS-DOS

Ancients II: Approaching Evil

This is the sequel to Ancients 1: Death Watch with a new story not directly connected to its predecessor. A new evil has arisen from ancient catacombs and the player’s task is to find four seals to contain it in these catacombs.

Platforms: MS-DOS

Asmodeus

Asmodeus is an action adventure game with plenty of dungeon crawling fun and RPG elements.

Platforms: MS-DOS

Magic Island – The Secret Of Stones

You are playing the son of an old warrior, who gave you a letter for his friend. There starts a long journey, you found this old friend dead and you discover the history of this friendship. The whole game is most similar to the Ishar series – outdoor locations, real-time combat and pretty graphics.

Platforms: Amiga, Amiga CD32

Ve Stínu Magie (Shadow Magic)

Here’s another obscure crawler from the Czech Republic. There’s very little information to be found online about this game, and it crashes every time I try to start this on WinUAE. (I really should get myself an Amiga again…)

Platforms: Amiga
